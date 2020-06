Mezmerize Atencio

Mezmerize Joyce Atencio











Mezmerize Joyce Atencio 12 yrs old. Born 1-11-08. Passed 6-1-20. Survived by her father Eric Atencio her mother Crystal Lugo her sister Nadya Atencio her brother Luciano Atencio her grandmother Lillian Lugo and her grandfather Danny Lugo. NOW YOU BELONG TO THE SKY WHERE YOUR NAME IS WRITTEN IN THE STARS. WE ALL LOVE YOU MEZMERIZE.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store