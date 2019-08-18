Michael A. Cunningham

Obituary
Michael Allen Cunningham was born in Albuquerque, NM, Dec 12, 1967. He passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 30, 2019 at the age of 51, also in

Albuquerque. Mikey is survived by his wife, Janet, his parents, Jack & Twilla Cunningham, his brother Scott (Susanna Teague) Cunningham, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and his two dogs. Mikey asks that you be kind to each other, care for those less fortunate, and hug those you love, for tomorrow is not guaranteed.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
