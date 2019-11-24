Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Anthony Sanchez, age 62 passed away on Wednesday morning November 20, 2019. Michael lived a happy and fulfilled life with his wife of 33 years, Bernadette. Together they raised three children: Bernardo, Sofia Michelle and Gabrielle Virginia as well as their family dog Penny Lane and three cats. Michael is survived by his mother Virginia Sanchez; brothers Greg and wife Vincenza Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez and Rick Sanchez; sister-in-law Rachel Sanchez; mother-in-law Gabrielita Vega. He was proceeded in death by his father Sigelfredo (Sig) Sanchez, brother Gerald Sanchez and father- in-law Bernardo Vega. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild. Throughout the 34 years that he worked at Social Security Administration Michael made many friendships. In Michael's career with the SSA he helped many people navigate the process of benefits and options for their individual needs. He enjoyed making a difference in other peoples lives. Michael was a Vietnam era veteran who proudly served in the U.S.Navy. He told the most entertaining stories about his adventures traveling the world on the U.S.S. Enterprise aircraft carrier. Michael was also a graduate of the Albuquerque Police Department 48th Cadet Class and served as an officer of the APD. Michael was an avid sports fan and was always up for a discussion on the topic of sports in general but mostly about 2 of his favorite sports teams: the Cowboys and the Red Socks.



To say that Michael had a sense of humor and a quick wit is an understatement that many of his friends and family can attest too. Bringing a smile or a moment of laughter to another person brought him joy. Michael, his smile and his presence will forever be missed. We humbly return him to the Father with gratitude for the wonderful time we shared together. The services are currently being arranged by Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd NE. ALb. NM Details will be posted on the Riverside Funeral Home's website.



