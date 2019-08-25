Michael A. Spealman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Spealman.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael A. Spealman



Michael Alan

Spealman "Mike" passed away on August 19th, 2019 at University Hospital after a very brief and unexpected illness. He is survived by his father; William

and mother; Barbara and sister

Susan in

Carlsbad, New

Mexico. Mike is deeply

missed by his family. We know that his spirit has moved onto Heaven.

Born in Albuquerque, Mike was only 52 years of age. He moved with the family to Virginia and Nebraska while growing up. Mike attended East High School and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. After school, he worked for Countrywide

Home Loans in

both Lincoln and Albuquerque. Over the years he had positions as Mortgage Loan officer with several companies. He also worked as a

insurance field

adjuster for

Assurant Company and as loan officer for Farm Bureau Insurance in Albuquerque.

Mike was a pleasant and congenial individual with a sincere desire to help others. He always held to his Christian beliefs.

Services have already been provided by Daniels Family Funeral and Cremation. No Memorial Services are planned.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.