Michael A. Spealman
Michael Alan
Spealman "Mike" passed away on August 19th, 2019 at University Hospital after a very brief and unexpected illness. He is survived by his father; William
and mother; Barbara and sister
Susan in
Carlsbad, New
Mexico. Mike is deeply
missed by his family. We know that his spirit has moved onto Heaven.
Born in Albuquerque, Mike was only 52 years of age. He moved with the family to Virginia and Nebraska while growing up. Mike attended East High School and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. After school, he worked for Countrywide
Home Loans in
both Lincoln and Albuquerque. Over the years he had positions as Mortgage Loan officer with several companies. He also worked as a
insurance field
adjuster for
Assurant Company and as loan officer for Farm Bureau Insurance in Albuquerque.
Mike was a pleasant and congenial individual with a sincere desire to help others. He always held to his Christian beliefs.
Services have already been provided by Daniels Family Funeral and Cremation. No Memorial Services are planned.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019