Michael A. Wolfe
Michael Wolfe,
67, died suddenly from heart failure after returning home from work on Sunday evening, June 9, 2019. He was a 20 year employee of Tema Contemporary Furniture.
He and his wife, Luann, moved to Albuquerque from Minneapolis, MN in
1998. He loved everything about New Mexico, the weather, the mountains,
and especially the people.
Born and raised in Mankato, MN, Michael was a graduate of Mankato State University with degrees in history,
political science
and fine arts.
Michael is survived by Luann, his wife of 39
years, and sister Susan Maas of New Boston, MO. He was
predeceased by
his parents, Ernest and Audrey Wolfe, and his
brother Steven.
At his request, Michael was cremated and no services are planned. To leave a condolence, please contact Tema at www.temafurniture.com or 7601 Montgomery Blvd NE, ABQ 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019