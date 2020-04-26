Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Allan Schlueter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Allan Schlueter







Michael Allan Schlueter, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, after a courageous journey with Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on November 21, 1940 in Davenport, IA to his parents, Lawrence and Catherine Schlueter. Mike is survived by his wife, Jettye Sparlin Schlueter; daughter, Elizabeth Sorensen (Erik); sons, Greg (Denise) and Mark Schlueter (Julia); sister, Kay Bruno (Bob); step-children, Brad Sparlin (Stormy) and Brigitte Davy (Marc); brother-in-law, Jim Lauterbach; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews; and his Golden Retriever, Daisy.



He was kindhearted, down-to-earth, charming, and devoted to his family, friends, church and community. Mike loved the outdoors; fishing, boating, golfing, tennis and hiking. Hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading, history and maps, sports, travel and photography. For his birthday, he always requested meatloaf and cherry pie!!!!



He was well liked and respected becoming president of his 1959 high school class in Joliet, IL. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1963, and a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He spent many years as plant manager of Hercules Corp. in Virginia.



Mike was married to his high school sweetheart, Rita Lauterbach, for 34 years until her death. He then married another high school friend, Jettye Sparlin of Albuquerque, and would have celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in June. They lived an active, happy, and full life for 16 years on peaceful Lake Avalon in Bella Vista, AR. They moved nearly four years ago to the Land of Enchantment for the climate, culture, scenery, and to be near family.



We are very grateful to the staff of the BeeHive, especially Tasha; to the Internal Medicine staff of UNMH, in particular Dr. Ahmed; Heartland Hospice, especially Chaplain Lynn; and Susan Stuart of Decisions in Care.



Memorials may be made to



www.FrenchFunerals.com



