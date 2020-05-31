Michael B. Duran







Our lives are forever altered by the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Mike passed from this world on May 27, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico on March 21, 1948 to Juan and Pauline Duran. He resided in Albuquerque since 1954.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan and brother Ray. He leaves behind his beloved wife Birgit, daughters Heather (Jason), Shannon (Mick), Dawn (Matt) and son Raymond; his cherished grandchildren Alex, Hollie, Deven, Anastacya, Isabel and Perry. He also leaves behind his Sister Dianne (Jim) and brothers Paul (Carol), John (Lorraine), brother-in-law Tom Gallegos, his Uncle Robert Duran, Aunt Florence Cox and his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Mike was a United States Air Force veteran. Mike's work here is done and he's now on a journey to be in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Rosary and Mass for Mike will be held at the Shrine of St. Bernadette at a later date. Those who wish to express condolences please visit Riverside Funeral Home Website.





