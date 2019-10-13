Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Badillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born Sept. 27, 1961 Albuquerque, NM) -- Died Sept. 20, 2019 (Murrieta, CA)











peacefully after a 16-month courageous fight with cancer. He was surrounded by family at his home in California. He is survived by his wife Dolores, sons, Dominic and Vincente. Parents, Richard and Pauline Badillo, sisters and brother-in-laws, Denise (C.J.) Fietek, nephew, Richard Badillo and wife, Nicole, Elizabeth (David) Lopez and nephew and niece, David and Victoria Lopez. His Sanchez relatives, brother-in-law, Ross (Gloria) Sanchez, nephews, Cory and his son Nicolas Sanchez, Leon Sanchez, sisters-in-law, Catherine (Marty), Bartholdi, niece and nephew, Marie and Vincent Bartholdi, Agnes (Michael) Mayfield, nephew and niece, Thomas, and Annie Mayfield, Dorothy (Joseph, deceased) Jund, nephew, Daniel Jund, Renee (Tom) Gurrieri, and nephews Anthony and Alexander Gurrieri. He also leaves behind many extended family members and life-long friends. Michael was preceded in death by his in-laws, Edward and Esther Sanchez, and niece, Caitlin Mayfield.



Michael went to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Albuquerque, NM and Forrest Sherman High School in Naples, Italy and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of New Mexico in 1985. He continued his education, earning a Master's of Science in Systems Engineering Management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Michael completed certificate programs, including environmental courses at the University of California, Riverside and management courses at the University of Notre Dame. Michael spent most of his engineering career in leadership positions at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Corona, California. One of the great joys of his profession was to mentor employees.



While in college, he met his best friend, future wife and life-long love, Dolores Sanchez. They married at Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Albuquerque in November, 1986, and soon after began their adventure in Southern California. Michael was a wonderful husband and family man. He enjoyed many sports, actively pursuing interests in skiing, fishing, soccer, Tai Kwon Do, baseball, softball, football, tennis, cliff jumping, rollerblading and golf as well as coaching athletic teams for his sons. His great joy was the semi-annual tradition of playing rough and tumble outdoor basketball -- all ages and few rules -- with his sons, nephews, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law and whoever else would dare to show up. Michael was a fan of the UNM Lobos, the UofA Wildcats, and the SDSU Aztecs. He has passed on to his family and friends his passion for the New Orleans Saints.



Michael and Dolores raised two sons to adulthood, Dominic (27) and Vincente (24) and encouraged them to be involved with education and athletics, stay informed citizens, and to uphold family ideals. An adventurous family, they have visited many places both in America and abroad. This past spring, the family took one last trip together, to Ireland. Michael leaves behind his love for family, life and adventure.



A Funeral Service will be held in Murrieta California, at St. Martha's Catholic Church on Oct. 28, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The , NM Autism Society or Ronald McDonald House in Albuq, NM



