Michael Baird
Michael Baird,
48, passed away on Wednesday,
May 22 of a hemorrhagic stroke.
He was a beloved husband, father,
friend, mentor,
entrepreneur, and all-around
amazing guy. As one friend described Mike, "he always saw the bright side of everything and everyone even in the worst of times." His infectious smile and fun-loving way was endearing to all who were lucky enough to meet or know him. He will be loved forever, missed immensely, and remembered always.
Michael is survived by his father and mother, Keith and Ann Baird; his three brothers, their wives, and children, Greg and Judy Baird, Doug and Beckie Baird, and Dave and Paige Baird; as well as his wife of 24 years, Kimberly Eilers Baird, and his three beautiful sons, Devon, Brendan and
Lachlan Baird.
Join the family and friends of Michael Baird in a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 8 anytime
from 1-4pm for an Open House @ Vernon's Speakeasy and Cafe 6855.
The Michael Baird Memorial Fund has been established at New Mexico Bank and Trust to help with extraordinary medical expenses and to support his three sons. Donations can be brought to any location and given for the account ending in #4538.
Photo credit:
Fizelwink Photography
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019