Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Baird. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Baird







Michael Baird,



48, passed away on Wednesday,



May 22 of a hemorrhagic stroke.



He was a beloved husband, father,



friend, mentor,



entrepreneur, and all-around



amazing guy. As one friend described Mike, "he always saw the bright side of everything and everyone even in the worst of times." His infectious smile and fun-loving way was endearing to all who were lucky enough to meet or know him. He will be loved forever, missed immensely, and remembered always.



Michael is survived by his father and mother, Keith and Ann Baird; his three brothers, their wives, and children, Greg and Judy Baird, Doug and Beckie Baird, and Dave and Paige Baird; as well as his wife of 24 years, Kimberly Eilers Baird, and his three beautiful sons, Devon, Brendan and



Lachlan Baird.



Join the family and friends of Michael Baird in a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 8 anytime



from 1-4pm for an Open House @ Vernon's Speakeasy and Cafe 6855.



The Michael Baird Memorial Fund has been established at New Mexico Bank and Trust to help with extraordinary medical expenses and to support his three sons. Donations can be brought to any location and given for the account ending in #4538.







Photo credit:



Fizelwink Photography



Michael BairdMichael Baird,48, passed away on Wednesday,May 22 of a hemorrhagic stroke.He was a beloved husband, father,friend, mentor,entrepreneur, and all-aroundamazing guy. As one friend described Mike, "he always saw the bright side of everything and everyone even in the worst of times." His infectious smile and fun-loving way was endearing to all who were lucky enough to meet or know him. He will be loved forever, missed immensely, and remembered always.Michael is survived by his father and mother, Keith and Ann Baird; his three brothers, their wives, and children, Greg and Judy Baird, Doug and Beckie Baird, and Dave and Paige Baird; as well as his wife of 24 years, Kimberly Eilers Baird, and his three beautiful sons, Devon, Brendan andLachlan Baird.Join the family and friends of Michael Baird in a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 8 anytimefrom 1-4pm for an Open House @ Vernon's Speakeasy and Cafe 6855.The Michael Baird Memorial Fund has been established at New Mexico Bank and Trust to help with extraordinary medical expenses and to support his three sons. Donations can be brought to any location and given for the account ending in #4538.Photo credit:Fizelwink Photography Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close