Michael "Mikey" Betz Jr.Our precious little angel, Michael "Mikey" Betz Jr., age 7, from Albuquerque, NM, went with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was a friendly, kind child. No matter if it was the first time meeting you or the millionth, he showed you so much love. He was full of energy, and smiled and laughed every moment he was awake. He gave great joy to everyone around him. He will be dearly missed by everyone he touched.Michael Betz Jr. was born on March 22, 2013 to parents, Senaida Betz and Michael Betz Sr. He is survived by his brother, Jason "JJ" Betz; grandparents, Fidel Maldonado Sr. and wife, Rebecca Betz; and James Bashor, and wife; auntie, Felicia Maldonado and boys; uncle, Fidel Maldonado Jr. and family; aunties, Brooklyn and Kayla Maldonado; Sean Betz and family; Nicholas Betz; and many more family including great-grandpa, Rosendo Maldonado, great-grandma, Rosemary Maldonado; great-uncles; great-auntie; and many cousins. As Mikey would always say "Share the love."Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 6:00 p.m., with a Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 1500 Southern Blvd., Rio Rancho 87124.