Michael C. Thomas







Michael C. Thomas passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 86. Michael is survived by his wife of 53 years, Irene Thomas; and children William Thomas of Helena, MT; and wife Patricia, Charles Thomas of Albuquerque, NM; and wife Rebecca, Caroline Thomas of Seattle, WA and Michele Thomas of Portland, OR; as well as grandchildren Aidan and Bryan Thomas. Michael was born in Seattle, WA on December 24, 1932 to Charles and Ada Thomas. He graduated from Seattle University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Michael worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for over 30 years, retiring as a Regional Engineer in 1988. His career at the Bureau spanned the West, including Oroville, WA; Boulder City, NV; Phoenix, AZ; and Salt Lake City, UT. Michael was instrumental in mitigating flood damage from the 1983 flood that inundated downtown Salt Lake City and stressed Glen Canyon Dam to it's breaking point. Michael oversaw the repair of damage to the spillways at Glen Canyon Dam that was completed in time for the 1984 flood season. A funeral is scheduled for 11 am, Tuesday June 11th at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM.



