Michael Ellis Goldman died unexpectedly on January 20, 2020 due to acute illness. He was born on July 8, 1948 in Buffalo, New York and was a long-time resident of Albuquerque. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy, his brother Dick, his brother-in-law Guy, his sisters-in law Jeannette and Cheri, his niece Jacey, his nephew Scott, his great niece Lily, and his great nephews Zack, Dylan and Tyler. Although born completely deaf in one ear and visually impaired, he overcame those handicaps, graduating from SUNY Buffalo State College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and Eastern New Mexico University with a Master's Degree in Education. Before moving to New Mexico, he taught with distinction at The Walden School in Manhattan, where he taught several well-known celebrities and at The Harlem Public Charter School. He also served a term as an elected New Jersey Councilman. He moved to New Mexico when the State Education Department hired him to instill new teaching methods throughout New Mexican public schools. Michael was a political and social activist who felt passionately about justice and support for the under-served. He volunteered with several groups serving the deaf, the elderly, and the impoverished. His greatest loves were traveling with his wife, Cindy, hiking with his dogs, Pip and Sky, debating politics and agonizing over The Buffalo Bills and The Minnesota Vikings. Please share your memories of Michael and his life in his online guestbook https://www.salazarfunerals.com . In leu of flowers, and per Michael's wishes, please make donations to Hearing Loss Association of Albuquerque ( HLAABQ.com ) or "NoKidHungry nokidhungry.org )." Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020

