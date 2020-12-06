1/
Michael Fick
Michael C. Fick



My believed husband of 23 years Michael C. Fick passed away suddenly November 28, 2020. He had been ill for a while. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Spurgeon, son: Michael Fick Jr., his mother: Elsie Vickers, a brother: Mark Fick and two sisters, Shirley and Linda. He had three step-daughters Tamantha L Cumberworth, Jaime Fondy and Paula S. Tipton.

Mike was born December 12, 1956 in Redding PA. He was a Marine and proud of his service. He worked in construction as a supervisor for KB Homes and Rhett Waterman. He had many friends and was a likable man. His best quality was integrity. He will be deeply missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

