Michael C. Fick







My believed husband of 23 years Michael C. Fick passed away suddenly November 28, 2020. He had been ill for a while. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Spurgeon, son: Michael Fick Jr., his mother: Elsie Vickers, a brother: Mark Fick and two sisters, Shirley and Linda. He had three step-daughters Tamantha L Cumberworth, Jaime Fondy and Paula S. Tipton.



Mike was born December 12, 1956 in Redding PA. He was a Marine and proud of his service. He worked in construction as a supervisor for KB Homes and Rhett Waterman. He had many friends and was a likable man. His best quality was integrity. He will be deeply missed.





