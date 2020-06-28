Michael Fitzpatrick
Michael Fitzpatrick, age 76, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Graduated St. Ignatius College Prep and Loyola University in Chicago, IL before earning his law degree from New York University as a Root-Tilden-Kern scholarship recipient. Worked as an Assistant Public Defender in the Office of the Cook County Public Defender before moving to Albuquerque, NM in 1973 and specializing as a plaintiffs personal injury attorney in private practice. He retired from law practice and moved into the Montebello Care Facility in 2014 due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis. He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Alma (Berard), and siblings James and Joseph. He is survived by his siblings, Maureen Hauch (John), Elaine Smuczynski (Tom), Colleen, Yvonne Mullins (Tom), Robert, Thomas (Donna), Rita, Barbara deTournemire (Christian), John, William, Dorothy, Catherine (David Allen), and Margaret (Jim McLaughlin); and many nieces and nephews. No memorial service has been planned due to ongoing concerns with the pandemic.

Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Michael was one of the dearest friends of my whole life. We met in 1964 at the Loyola Rome Center and stayed close for the rest of our lives. Michael was with me the night I met my wife Mimi 50 years ago, and she was every bit as fond of him as I was. We tried to visit him at the nursing home once per year and kept in regular touch by telephone. I planned to call him this afternoon, but was instead shocked to see his obituary.
We will miss him for the rest of our lives.
Bill McInerney
Friend
