Michael Fitzpatrick

Michael was one of the dearest friends of my whole life. We met in 1964 at the Loyola Rome Center and stayed close for the rest of our lives. Michael was with me the night I met my wife Mimi 50 years ago, and she was every bit as fond of him as I was. We tried to visit him at the nursing home once per year and kept in regular touch by telephone. I planned to call him this afternoon, but was instead shocked to see his obituary.

We will miss him for the rest of our lives.



Bill McInerney

Friend