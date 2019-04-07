Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Fleming. View Sign

Michael FlemingMichael Fleming, drummer extraordinaire, born12/12/48, left usthe week ofMarch 11, 2019.Mike was preceded in death by his grandmother Lorena Brooks and parents Tom and Elaine Fleming. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Sandoval(Leroy), aunt and unclePete and Mary Brooks, his #1son Michael Sena and his #1 daughter, Aura Alzate who loved him as a father. Mike is also survived by a multitude of fellow musicians, friends, and fans in the Albuquerque community."Dr. Flamingo's" career as a drummer began in the late 60s and spanned almost five decades. Some of the more popular bands he played with included: The Bounty Hunters, Lemon, Saturday Night Special, the original Cadillac Bob, jazz band Alma, and Cadillac Bob and the Rhinestones.One of the greatest highlights of Mike's musical career occurred when Bo Diddley moved to Los Lunas, NM. One day, Bo walked intothe Roach Ranch West looking for a drummer toplay a gig.Mike was in theright place withimpeccable tim-ing. Thus begana strong andenduring friendship with thelegendary Rockand Roll icon that included a year longEuropean tour in 1979.Mike Fleming was a wealthy man, not in the monetary sense, rather he was abundantly rich in life experiences and people who loved him. He, in turn, generously shared his philosophy, humor, wisdom, and love. He was larger than life with a heart to match, and his departure creates a void. Mike's final life lesson is to fill that void with sincere appreciation for all that we have, genuine kindness and unwavering honesty in our relationships, and joyous celebration in this life.There will be such a celebration of Mike's life on April 14 at the Barelas Event Center (907 4th St. SW), 1:00 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019

