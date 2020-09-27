Michael G. Abraham







Michael G. Abraham, 61 passed away on September 16, 2020.



He was born in Albuquerque and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Valley High School.



He is survived by his mother, Dolores Abraham; sister, Rochelle



(Shelly) Duran and husband Walter; brother, James and wife Debra, uncle, Bill Stevens and wife Priscilla; aunt, Connie Abdoulah; and numerous other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Abraham.



Private services will be held at by the family at



Sunset Memorial Park. Your prayers are welcomed for Michael that God grant him eternal peace and joy.





