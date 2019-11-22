Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael G. Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael G. Richards



In Loving Memory



















1st Year Remembrance



Michael G. Richards "Lovingly Known as Grumpa"



November 22, 1953 â€" November 22, 2018







You left us so suddenly, you never said "Goodbye". You were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. In life you were loved so dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you will "always" hold a special place that no one else could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A large part of us went with you, when God called you home.







We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain, until the joyous day arrives when we will be



together again.



