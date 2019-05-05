Michael Garcia

Obituary
Michael Garcia, age 77, resident of Albuquerque, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2019. Mr. Garcia is survived by his children, Tony Garcia, Sonia Pagett and husband, Darwin, David Garcia and wife, Sherri and Julian; fifteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny Garcia and Vangie Valdez; companion, Maria H. Diaz as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019
