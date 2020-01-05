Michael Gedra
Lifelong Albuquerque resident Michael Gedra, 57, was welcomed into Heaven December 22, 2019. Mike was born July 25, 1962 in Albuquerque, NM to Michael and Mamie Gedra. He Graduated from Del Norte HS Class of 1980. After graduation Mike began his career in construction. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, a loving father, brother and grandfather. He is survived by his son Nicolas Gedra, his daughter Danielle Stark (Bronson) two precious grandchildren Jeremiah and Jackson Stark, his sister Rebecca Ray (Ken). Mike was also loved by five special cousins. Ben Jr., Nathan, Kenneth (Debbie) Mark Costales and Joanne Kincheloe (Al).
Preceded in death by his parents and loving Uncle and Aunt Ben and Lola Costales. The family wishes to thank family and friends who provided support during this difficult time.
A private memorial service will take place at a later time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020