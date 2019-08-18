Michael J. Otero







On August 11th 2019 Michael J Otero passed away after a lengthy battle with several health issues. He was born in Mountainair, New Mexico to parents Eduardo and Anita Otero. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the United States Army after twenty three years of service. He received multiple medals and commendations over his years of service. He was very generous, liked to help people, and had a dry, mischevious sense of humor. Friends and family all had their own unique stories and relationships with Mikey and he will surely be missed. He is survived by Daughter Michelle, sister Lucy, brother Augie, an extended family that include nieces and nephews, and an ex-wife Corina that he never stopped loving. May he rest in Peace.



