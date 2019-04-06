Michael J. Raftery

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael J. Raftery.

Michael J. Raftery



Michael J. Raftery, 67, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and

Cocoa Beach, Florida died at his residence February 19, 2019 after a long illness.

Michael was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida.

He was born July 1, 1951, to the late Col. (Ret) Paul

and Norma Raftery. He was preceded in death by his

brothers, Paul and Tim. He is survived by his brother,

Patrick, hissisters, Norma, Sheila, and Nora and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held July 8, 2019, 1:30 pm at

Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.