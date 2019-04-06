Michael J. Raftery
Michael J. Raftery, 67, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and
Cocoa Beach, Florida died at his residence February 19, 2019 after a long illness.
Michael was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida.
He was born July 1, 1951, to the late Col. (Ret) Paul
and Norma Raftery. He was preceded in death by his
brothers, Paul and Tim. He is survived by his brother,
Patrick, hissisters, Norma, Sheila, and Nora and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held July 8, 2019, 1:30 pm at
Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 6, 2019