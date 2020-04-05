Michael John Brown

Michael John Brown, age 40, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday, March 23, 2020, at home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Services will be held later, and details will be posted on his parent's Facebook pages for Columbus friends and Ana Dapson's Facebook page for Albuquerque friends. Memorial contributions to benefit his sons Mikey (F85-92C) and Johnny (E9V-P8B) can be made to their College Advantage fund at ugift529.com/home.html. Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
