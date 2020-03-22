Michael K. Mayhew
Mike Mayhew
passed from this life on Feb. 22, 2020. He was born in 1952 in Washington, DC in the middle of a hurricane. He is survived by his parents, Robert & Mary Louise Mayhew, Vicki, his wife of 30 years, five children, Jessica Scott (Jon), Elizabeth Schichtel (Wyatt), Philip Mayhew (Stephanie), Jeremy Mayhew, Heather Markham, and 5 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Mayhew (John), two brothers, Chris Mayhew (Peggy), Robert Leberfinger (Barbara), uncle, Jonathan Mayhew (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate from Highland High School in 1971, and proudly served 6 years in the US Navy as a rescue diver and photographer. After discharging from the Navy, he attended UNM on the GI bill and started a business, AP-T Camera Repair, in 1986. He was an expert skier. He volunteered at Thunderbird Little League as a board member, coach and umpire for many years. He was the Scoutmaster for BSA Troop 285 for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and hiking in the mountains of northern NM. He mentored many boys through his volunteering. He was a photographer, writer, and poet. He volunteered as a lay person and altar server at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a skilled camera repair technician, one of the best in the US, well-respected in the industry by his colleagues. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix, build, and remodel anything. He loved studying history and ancestry. He was much loved by all of his family and friends and will be deeply missed. A celebration of his life has been postponed until it is safe for everyone to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests gifts go to:
St. Mark's Episcopal Church's Memorial Fund
or
Boy Scouts of America Troop 285
c/o Alexander Vertikoff
1 Westwind Ranch Road
Tijeras, NM 87059
Check memo:
"Campership Fund"
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020