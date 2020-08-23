1/1
Michael Knoepfler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Knoepfler





Michael Knoepfler died of natural causes at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque on July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Ferner, and his brother, Josef Knoepfler. Michael was a musician and computer programmer. A Mass will be said for him at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Holy Family has asked that people not attend the Mass because of the Covid-19 virus. The family asks that anyone wishing to send flowers make a contribution to Catholic Services instead. Michael will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, intelligence, and sense of

humor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved