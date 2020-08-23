Michael John Knoepfler











Michael Knoepfler died of natural causes at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque on July 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Ferner, and his brother, Josef Knoepfler. Michael was a musician and computer programmer. A Mass will be said for him at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Holy Family has asked that people not attend the Mass because of the Covid-19 virus. The family asks that anyone wishing to send flowers make a contribution to Catholic Services instead. Michael will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, intelligence, and sense of



humor.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store