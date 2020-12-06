Michael Korotky







Michael Korotky, age 72, went to be with Jesus Christ for eternity on November 27, 2020. Michael (Mike) was born October 15, 1948 in Farshee, Belgium. He moved to the United States with his sister Stephanie, and their parents when he was 4-1/2 years old. The family lived in Pennsylvania for awhile, then moved to Freehold, New Jersey, then moved to Cortland, New York. Michael was drafted into the Army in 1968, served 3 years that included Vietnam, and 15 months in Mannheim, Germany. Michael received an honorable discharge, and a Bronze Star for his performance in Vietnam. After having several different jobs he became employed by Monarch Machine and Tool in Cortland, New York where he worked 28 years. He advanced to a top level All Around Machinist position before the company dissolved. After that he went to school and became certified in HVAC.



Michael married Yvonne Korotky in 1988, and they moved into their log home in the country in Virgil, New York. While living in Virgil, Michael built a three car garage near their home, and an entire small house on their property, and did all the work himself. This included all the roof rafters, electrical and heating.



After Michael's mother passed he wanted an adventure, and a change. Because Michael loved the beauty the West offered, together he and Yvonne decided to move to Rio Rancho, New Mexico in 2003. Michael was an outstanding woodworker also. He created many intricate clocks, and fashioned at least 250 wood frames that hold Yvonne's artwork. Michael continued to do HVAC and handy man work part-time until he was afflicted with Pancreatic Cancer in 2019. He worked until he was forced to stop by this crippling stage 4 cancer. Michael is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter Samantha Gale and three grandchildren in Cortland, New York, sister Stephanie Legezynski, Rio Rancho, two step daughters, four step-grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild. Michael was an amazing Godly, loving, and gentle man. He was generous, and willing to help anyone who needed help. He was pure in heart and soul. He will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.





