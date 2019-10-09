Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael L. Mally. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM French Funerals Albuquerque , IA View Map Service 10:00 AM French Funerals Albuquerque , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael L. Mally of Albuquerque, NM died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 peacefully in his home surrounded by loving family and his beloved dog Daisy.



Born on August 2, 1937, Michael was the son of Edward and Esther Mally of Cedar Rapids, IA. Immediately after his 1955 graduation from Roosevelt High School, Michael joined the



In addition to his love for his country and his family, Michael had many other passions in his life. He was a lover of the great outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Weekends and vacation memories were created around family, friends, and an appetite to enjoy them together outdoors. Michael also loved the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed a game with Dixie at Lambeau Field a decade ago.



Michael is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dixie, who passed away in 2018; his parents; sisters, Marie (Richard) Gitt and Patricia (Francis) Peterson; and a brother, Edward Mally Jr, as well as a niece, Kris (John) Wolfe of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; and a nephew, Francis "Skip" Peterson of Marion, IA.



Michael is survived by his daughter, Deborah (William) Donnelly of Albuquerque, NM; his son, Stephen Mally of Sydney, Australia; granddaughters, Lauralee (Adrian) Archibeque of Cheyenne, WY, Mariah Donnelly, Mikayla Donnelly, and Savannah Donnelly, all of Albuquerque, NM; and a grandson, Matthew Donnelly, also of Albuquerque; a sister, Sharon Mally of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may visit FRENCH â€" Wyoming on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. Services with military honors will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Michael will be buried next to his beloved Dixie at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service.



Should family and friends desire, donations are requested in Michael's memory to Michael J. Fox's Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Patriot Guard Riders, or to Animal Humane New Mexico.



The family wishes to thank Simplicity Home Care, Alliance Hospice and Home Care, and the many neighbors and friends who have supported them throughout Michael's illness.



www.FrenchFunerals.com



