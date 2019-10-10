Michael L. Mally (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Hello, I'm sending our sympathies from the Vosmek Family. ..."
    - CARYLE PAZDERNIK-STEGGALL
  • "Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE"
    - A VIETNAM VETERAN
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
French Funerals
Albuquerque, IA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
French Funerals
Albuquerque, IA
Burial
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Obituary
Michael L. Mally





Michael L. Mally of Albuquerque, NM died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Friends and family may visit FRENCH â€" Wyoming on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. Services with military honors will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Michael will be buried next to his beloved Dixie at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service. Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
