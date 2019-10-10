Michael L. Mally
Michael L. Mally of Albuquerque, NM died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Friends and family may visit FRENCH â€" Wyoming on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m. Services with military honors will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Michael will be buried next to his beloved Dixie at Sunset Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service. Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019