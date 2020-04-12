Michael Lynn Lebiednik
died at home in Albuquerque, NM on March 22, 2020 of natural causes. He leaves his wife Marilyn; his daughter Sarah and her husband Jason; two grandchildren Alex and Claire; his brother-in-law Marty Bays; and two nieces Gayle and Judi. He was born and raised in Utica, NY but lived in Albuquerque since 1997, and thought of it as his home. He was a lifelong member of the IBEW Electrical Union. While still living in NY he worked in Utica and Syracuse, and then in Albuquerque. No services are planned. His kindness and laughter will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020