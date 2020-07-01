Michael Montano
1971 - 2020
Michael Montano





Michael Henry Montano of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 he was born December 4, 1971.

Michael is survived by his parents Maryann Roman and Michael Montano;Siblings Andrew and Ruby Griego, Margaret Montano. His children Michael, Marquis, and Sevilla Valdez. Grandchildren Juan and Jeremiah Valdez. Niece's Danielle Alvarado, Madeline Griego and Christian Tafoya. Nephew's Anthony Garcia, Moises and Damien Perea.

Due to the current circumstances there will be no

services at this time.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
