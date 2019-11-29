Michael Montgomery

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Montgomery.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM
87106
(505)-842-8800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Montgomery



Michael Montgomery, age 64, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A longtime resident of Albuquerque. He attended Highland High School. He owned and operated Creative Woodwork Custom Cabinet Shop. He enjoyed Sail boating, restoring cars and wood work. He is survived by his brother, Steve Montgomery, sister Cindy Haddox, his "longtime love", Betty and his cat, Critter & dog, Sassi. He was preceded in death by his father, Almon Montgomery, mother, Rose Ann Montgomery, and sister, Debbie Montgomery. Funeral services will be held at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Tuesday December 3, 2019, 11:00 am with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 842-8800
funeral home direction icon