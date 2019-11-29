Michael Montgomery
Michael Montgomery, age 64, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A longtime resident of Albuquerque. He attended Highland High School. He owned and operated Creative Woodwork Custom Cabinet Shop. He enjoyed Sail boating, restoring cars and wood work. He is survived by his brother, Steve Montgomery, sister Cindy Haddox, his "longtime love", Betty and his cat, Critter & dog, Sassi. He was preceded in death by his father, Almon Montgomery, mother, Rose Ann Montgomery, and sister, Debbie Montgomery. Funeral services will be held at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE, Tuesday December 3, 2019, 11:00 am with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019