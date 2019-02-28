Michael S. Padilla
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Padilla.
It is with great sorrow to announce the death of Mr. Michael S . Padilla on Feb. 22, 2019. His family has entrusted the Riverside Funeral home to all details regarding his burial services. Please visit
www.RiversideFunerals.com for more information.
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019