Michael Padilla

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Padilla.

Michael S. Padilla



It is with great sorrow to announce the death of Mr. Michael S . Padilla on Feb. 22, 2019. His family has entrusted the Riverside Funeral home to all details regarding his burial services. Please visit

www.RiversideFunerals.com for more information.
Funeral Home
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.