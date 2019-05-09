Michael "Mike" Perea
6-18-48 to 5-2-19
Mike Perea
passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque where he attended Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School, Monroe Junior High School, and Del Norte High School where he ran track and was good enough to get a track scholarship to run track at NM Junior College in Hobbs, NM. He had many close friends and loved to talk about all sports and politics. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Nick Perea 10 years ago. He is
survived by his mother, Filia Perea; brothers,
Eddie Perea and Greg and wife, Elaine Perea;
nephews, Aaron and Jacob Perea; niece,
Rachael
Gordon; and
several great-
nephews and
nieces.
He will surely be missed by all.
Services will be held Saturday,
May 11, 2019,
10:00 a.m., at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum
Chapel, 7999 Wyoming
Blvd. NE.
God bless Mike Perea.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 9, 2019