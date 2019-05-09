Michael Perea

Obituary
Michael "Mike" Perea

6-18-48 to 5-2-19



Mike Perea

passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque where he attended Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School, Monroe Junior High School, and Del Norte High School where he ran track and was good enough to get a track scholarship to run track at NM Junior College in Hobbs, NM. He had many close friends and loved to talk about all sports and politics. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Nick Perea 10 years ago. He is

survived by his mother, Filia Perea; brothers,

Eddie Perea and Greg and wife, Elaine Perea;

nephews, Aaron and Jacob Perea; niece,

Rachael

Gordon; and

several great-

nephews and

nieces.

He will surely be missed by all.

Services will be held Saturday,

May 11, 2019,

10:00 a.m., at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum

Chapel, 7999 Wyoming

Blvd. NE.

God bless Mike Perea.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 9, 2019
