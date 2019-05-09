Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Perea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael "Mike" Perea



6-18-48 to 5-2-19







Mike Perea



passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque where he attended Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School, Monroe Junior High School, and Del Norte High School where he ran track and was good enough to get a track scholarship to run track at NM Junior College in Hobbs, NM. He had many close friends and loved to talk about all sports and politics. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Nick Perea 10 years ago. He is



survived by his mother, Filia Perea; brothers,



Eddie Perea and Greg and wife, Elaine Perea;



nephews, Aaron and Jacob Perea; niece,



Rachael



Gordon; and



several great-



nephews and



nieces.



He will surely be missed by all.



Services will be held Saturday,



May 11, 2019,



10:00 a.m., at the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum



Chapel, 7999 Wyoming



Blvd. NE.



God bless Mike Perea.



Michael "Mike" Perea6-18-48 to 5-2-19Mike Pereapassed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Mike was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque where he attended Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School, Monroe Junior High School, and Del Norte High School where he ran track and was good enough to get a track scholarship to run track at NM Junior College in Hobbs, NM. He had many close friends and loved to talk about all sports and politics. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Nick Perea 10 years ago. He issurvived by his mother, Filia Perea; brothers,Eddie Perea and Greg and wife, Elaine Perea;nephews, Aaron and Jacob Perea; niece,RachaelGordon; andseveral great-nephews andnieces.He will surely be missed by all.Services will be held Saturday,May 11, 2019,10:00 a.m., at the Gate of Heaven MausoleumChapel, 7999 WyomingBlvd. NE.God bless Mike Perea. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close