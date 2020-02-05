Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael R. Costales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael R. Costales went home with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born on July 17, 1959, he was the third child of William J. and Bernice Costales. Michael passed away surrounded by his loving family. All who knew and loved Michael are saddened by his passing but grateful he is experiencing complete healing in the company of his Savior and family who have gone before him. Michael graduated from Highland High School, was employed at several businesses before finding his way to the City of Albuquerque Sunport. He worked there for 25 years, retiring in 2012. Michael was preceded in death by his father, William; his nephew, Matthew Pennington; and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; siblings, Marlene and husband Alan, Jonathan, Teresa, Charles; his nephews, Aaron Pennington (Jennifer), Brandon Costales Wise (Kristen), Joseph Costales, Kenneth Costales (April); his niece, Jennifer McMurrough (John); special niece and goddaughter, Danielle Costales Wise; great-nieces, Evie Wise and Aleigha Costales; numerous aunts, uncles and a plethora of cousins. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Bob Jaramillo. The family wishes to express their upmost appreciation to the nurses and doctors of Presbyterian Hospital 5B and 4A units for their compassionate and loving care of Michael. The Funeral Service for Michael will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church, 700 Granite NW. Friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Jonathan Costales, Charles Costales, Alan Kravitz, Aaron Pennington, Brandon Costales Wise and Bob Jaramillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danielle Costales Wise and Angela Gonzales. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to El Buen Samaritano UMC, Attn: Trustee Account. Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at



