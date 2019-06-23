Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael R. Dawes


Michael R. Dawes, age 58, of Albuquerque and Bosque Farms left this earth the evening of Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Belen and a member of American Legion Post 81. Rough around the edges, Mike was a truly kind-hearted and beloved brother, uncle, and boyfriend who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his girlfriend, Belinda Horton-Burks; sister, Cheryl Varnadore and husband, Bill; brother, Steven Dawes and girlfriend, Barbara, brother, Rick Dawes and wife, Diana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
