Michael R. Dawes
Michael R. Dawes, age 58, of Albuquerque and Bosque Farms left this earth the evening of Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Belen and a member of American Legion Post 81. Rough around the edges, Mike was a truly kind-hearted and beloved brother, uncle, and boyfriend who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his girlfriend, Belinda Horton-Burks; sister, Cheryl Varnadore and husband, Bill; brother, Steven Dawes and girlfriend, Barbara, brother, Rick Dawes and wife, Diana; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019