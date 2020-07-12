Michael Robert Ribble
Michael Ribble, 35, passed away in New York City on June 19 due to complications of diabetes. He was born and spent his early elementary years in Minneapolis, MN prior to moving to Albuquerque. A graduate of La Cueva High School, he went on to graduate Cum Laude from Colorado State University, graduated from Penn State University Dickinson School of Law where he was a member of the Penn State International Law Review, and graduated from Georgetown University where he earned an LLM in Tax Law . He has since resided and worked in New York City as an attorney in the area of M&A tax law.
Michael is survived by his parents, Lynn and Dan Ribble of Albuquerque, his brother David Ribble and his sister-in-law Liva Petersone Ribble of Seattle, Washington, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and caring friends throughout the United States and abroad. He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Mike will be remembered for his sense of humor, his great smile, his kind heart, his music, his love of the outdoors, and his many eclectic interests. We are proud of the man he developed into. He will be loved and missed forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date still to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to diabetes research or a charity of your choice
.