Michael G. Richards







In Loving Memory







Michael G. Richards "Lovingly Known as Grumpa"



November 22, 1953 - November 22 2018







Cannot believe it has been two years since you have been gone. I really miss hearing your wonderful laugh and seeing your smiling (sometimes mischievous)



handsome face. Today is the day we miss you the most because it is your birthday, the day you were brought in to this world. It is such a special day that God chose to bring you home on that day.







We all know how much you loved to celebrate birthdays. Today we will celebrate you and remember all of the good times, love and laughter that you brought to our lives.







You are truly missed and are thought of every day.



We will carry your love and memories in our hearts



until the time we get to see you again.





