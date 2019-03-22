Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Robert McDaniel. View Sign

Michael Robert McDaniel











Michael Robert McDaniel, 55, died on March 7, 2019,



after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Phoenix, AZ to Linda (McDaniel) Keppel and Robert McDaniel. He married Rachel (Trageton) McDaniel. They have a daughter, Madison Alexa. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and son. His spirit will be missed. He is survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A



memorial service will be held on March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.



Michael Robert McDanielMichael Robert McDaniel, 55, died on March 7, 2019,after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Phoenix, AZ to Linda (McDaniel) Keppel and Robert McDaniel. He married Rachel (Trageton) McDaniel. They have a daughter, Madison Alexa. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and son. His spirit will be missed. He is survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Amemorial service will be held on March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close