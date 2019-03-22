Michael Robert McDaniel

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Robert McDaniel.

Michael Robert McDaniel





Michael Robert McDaniel, 55, died on March 7, 2019,

after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Phoenix, AZ to Linda (McDaniel) Keppel and Robert McDaniel. He married Rachel (Trageton) McDaniel. They have a daughter, Madison Alexa. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and son. His spirit will be missed. He is survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A

memorial service will be held on March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.