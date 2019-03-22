Michael Robert McDaniel
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Robert McDaniel.
Michael Robert McDaniel, 55, died on March 7, 2019,
after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Phoenix, AZ to Linda (McDaniel) Keppel and Robert McDaniel. He married Rachel (Trageton) McDaniel. They have a daughter, Madison Alexa. Michael was a dedicated husband, father and son. His spirit will be missed. He is survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A
memorial service will be held on March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Hope Lutheran Church, 6104 Taylor Ranch Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2019