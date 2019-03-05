Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Robert Pitschke. View Sign

Michael (Mike) R Pitschke passed away suddenly on February 28th, 2019, in Albuquerque, at age 57. Mike was born December 17, 1961 in Los Alamos, NM. He graduated from Del Norte High School and earned an Associate Degree at CNM. He was an electrician and owner of Custom Electrical Contractors.



Mike is survived by his mother, Ramona, brother Thomas, and the Neal family, aunt Donna, cousins Jamie, John, and Matt, all of Colorado.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date



