passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Rio Rancho, NM. He is survived by his first wife, Caroline and current wife of 35 years, Dolores; sons, Troy and Paul Perkins; daughter, Leah Thayer; stepdaughters, Yvette Romero, and Judith Sakolosky; brother, Jerry Perkins and wife, Delores (Dee); and sister, Susan Traver. He was a grandfather to 11 grandchildren, one preceded him in death: and three great-grandchildren.
Mike worked for the Treasury Department as a Disclosure Officer before he retired. Mike had a love for nature. While living in Texas, Mike and Dolores would fish with friends at the coast. When he lived in Colorado, he enjoyed river fishing. Mike also went to Ketchikan, AK, where he had at least 16 trips, visiting each year during the month of September for salmon with a group of ten friends. Also, in Colorado Mike went hunting for Elk. His son Troy from Minnesota and brother-in-law Robert Molina from Albuquerque sometimes accompanied him to Montrose, CO, where they would stay with a friend for the hunt. He also enjoyed golfing.
As I look at nature, a forest, ocean, or river, I see you Hon.