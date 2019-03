Michael SchaferMichael J. Schafer, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Mr. Schafer is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen Schafer;mother, Priscilla Schafer;children, Thomas Schafer;siblings, Father PatrickSchafer OFM, DoloresThompson and husband,David.A visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5310 Claremont Ave. NE, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; a final visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5310 Claremont Ave. NE,with Mass of ChristianBurial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be made to support the UNM Cancer Center's Research Fund. Giftscan be madeâ€"notingin memory of MichaelSchafer â€"online at cancer.unm.edu/giving Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.Arrangements by:Gabaldon Mortuary1000 Old Coors Dr. SW(505) 243-7861