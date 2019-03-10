Michael Schafer

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Schafer.

Michael Schafer



Michael J. Schafer, born in Santa Fe, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Mr. Schafer is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen Schafer;

mother, Priscilla Schafer;

children, Thomas Schafer;

siblings, Father Patrick

Schafer OFM, Dolores

Thompson and husband,

David.

A visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5310 Claremont Ave. NE, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; a final visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 5310 Claremont Ave. NE,

with Mass of Christian

Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow services at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial gifts be made to support the UNM Cancer Center's Research Fund. Gifts

can be madeâ€"noting

in memory of Michael

Schafer â€"online at cancer.unm.edu/giving

Please visit

www.gabaldonmortuary.net to sign the guest book.

Arrangements by:



Gabaldon Mortuary

1000 Old Coors Dr. SW

(505) 243-7861
Funeral Home
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.