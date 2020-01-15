Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Sedillo. View Sign Service Information Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque 2919 4TH Street NW Albuquerque , NM 87107 (505)-343-8008 Rosary 9:00 AM San Felipe de Neri Church (Old Town) Service 9:30 AM San Felipe de Neri Church (Old Town) Funeral Mass 10:00 AM San Felipe de Neri Church (Old Town) Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Charles Sedillo, loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1964, a tried and true "Burque" native lived in the North Valley in the home where he grew-up and where he raised his own family. Receiving an Associate's degree from Parks Community College and CNM, Michael then worked for the City of Albuquerque starting in 1989 and retired 2013. On August 12, 1989, he married Tami Platero and raised daughters, Rose and Iris. He recently became a proud grandfather. Michael had a passion for the outdoors and golf. He dedicated his life to locating Bigfoot-no kidding and was an actual member of the Bigfoot Field Research Organization. He also loved golf and is now playing a round "free of charge" inside those Pearly Gates; listen for his roar, "FORE!!!" A competent constructor and problem solver, he built two homes, one for his parents, and the other in Pecos where he also became an avid fisherman and hunter. He also loved the Minnesota Vikings. His family wishes that all who attend the services wear the team's colors (purple, white and/or yellow). He will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious sneaky smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert and is survived by his mother Maria Dolores, mother-in-law Minnie Platero, wife Tami, his two children-daughter Rose and husband James Dever and son Timothy Gilbert, daughter Iris, and his only sibling Paul "PJ" and husband Tony Ross, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerome and Kimberly Platero, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at San Felipe de Neri Church (Old Town) with rosary at 9:00 am, Eulogy 9:30, Mass of the Resurrection10:00, and burial at Mount Calvary. A reception will follow at San Jose de los Duranes Mission at 2110 Los Luceros Rd, NW. (Take I-40 to exit 157A; turn north on Rio Grande Boulevard for a half-mile to Zickert; turn west and then north on Los Luceros Road, Northwest). Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services; 2919 4th St, NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107.



