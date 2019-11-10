Michael S. Smith







Michael S. Smith of Corrales, NM, son of the late Lionel and Mary Smith, died Nov 4 after an extended hospital stay surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his twin brother Andrew Smith [Joann Smith], sister Jennifer Smith [John Thayer], and brother Tony Smith [Lori Calvin], and nieces/nephew Jessica, Isabel and Owen.



Michael was born in Arvida, Quebec and grew up in Ohio before relocating to Dallas and then to Albuquerque in 2005. Michael owned Skelsey-Smith, a heavy equipment paint contracting company, where he traveled across the country and made long-lasting friendships. Michael enjoyed golf, fishing, pool and all outdoor activities, especially fishing for salmon with his twin Andrew and friends on his boat in British Columbia and Georgian Bay.



