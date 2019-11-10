Michael S. Smith
Michael S. Smith of Corrales, NM, son of the late Lionel and Mary Smith, died Nov 4 after an extended hospital stay surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his twin brother Andrew Smith [Joann Smith], sister Jennifer Smith [John Thayer], and brother Tony Smith [Lori Calvin], and nieces/nephew Jessica, Isabel and Owen.
Michael was born in Arvida, Quebec and grew up in Ohio before relocating to Dallas and then to Albuquerque in 2005. Michael owned Skelsey-Smith, a heavy equipment paint contracting company, where he traveled across the country and made long-lasting friendships. Michael enjoyed golf, fishing, pool and all outdoor activities, especially fishing for salmon with his twin Andrew and friends on his boat in British Columbia and Georgian Bay.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019