Michael Stephen Beecher, our beloved brother, (and uncle) age 67 passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center. Michael was born on August 13, 1952 to proud parents, Harry and Cecelia Beecher of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Michael served in the U.S. Navy (on the USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier) and also was a Vietnam Veteran. After his time in the Navy, he was employed by Sandia Labs. Michael was a very skilled musician, songwriter, and loved the guitar. He also had great passion for fixing and repairing automobiles, trucks, etc. Michael loved visits to the mountains and also enjoyed fishing, camping and hiking. His little pup, Harley, was Mike's pride and joy and he enjoyed many visits from Harley at the VA Medical Center before his death. Michael is survived by his many, many caring friends and his family including: John Beecher of Albuquerque; Eileen Schimmel and family of Lewisville, Texas; Joseph Beecher and family of Panama City, Florida; Christine Lopez and family of Albuquerque; Diane Washington and family of Cape Coral, Florida; Carol Hooper and family of Albuquerque; Elizabeth Eschenbrenner and family of Pataskala Ohio; Roseanne Sanchez and family of Albuquerque; and he was preceded in death by his parents, and his partner, Cary Byrns. Please contact the family if you would like to see the service on a google link. Michael was a true blessing for all who were fortunate to know him. He provided to us all a great example of bravery, courage, and immense inspiration! He will be GREATLY missed by all his family and friends and will NEVER be forgotten. A Funeral Service was held Thursday, December 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Interment followed the service in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Hooper, Tim Hooper, Jason Sanchez, Luke Sanchez, Aaron Downing and Mike Lavery. Honorary Pallbearers were Fred Hooper and Steve Hooper. Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at
