Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Thomas Reich. View Sign Service Information Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210)-495-8221 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Thomas Reich







Michael Thomas Reich, son of Gladys and Milbert Reich, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on March 3, 1949, in Bakersfield, CA, Mike was a man of focus who devoted himself to career and family.



Graduating from the Air Force Academy in June 1971, Mike rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel, his logic and mathematics skills providing abundant opportunities to serve 26 years in postings across the US and abroad and, auspiciously, Albuquerque, NM.



Ballooning gave Mike new perspective of the world around him and perhaps it was the magic of letting go control that allowed fellow acolyte, Kelli Snyder, to change the course of this military man's life forever. They married on May 6, 1989, and, with the birth of a son, William August, on August 25, 1992, Mike retired, choosing the life of homemaker and primary caregiver.



Mike is survived by his wife and son; brother, Pat Reich (Patricia), niece, Tiffany, and nephews, Jeremy and Ryan. A private service will be held on February 7, 2020, at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.



You are invited to sign the Guestbook at



www.porterloring.com







Arrangements with



PORTER LORING



MORTUARY NORTH



2102 NORTH LOOP



1604 EAST



SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221



Michael Thomas ReichMichael Thomas Reich, son of Gladys and Milbert Reich, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on March 3, 1949, in Bakersfield, CA, Mike was a man of focus who devoted himself to career and family.Graduating from the Air Force Academy in June 1971, Mike rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel, his logic and mathematics skills providing abundant opportunities to serve 26 years in postings across the US and abroad and, auspiciously, Albuquerque, NM.Ballooning gave Mike new perspective of the world around him and perhaps it was the magic of letting go control that allowed fellow acolyte, Kelli Snyder, to change the course of this military man's life forever. They married on May 6, 1989, and, with the birth of a son, William August, on August 25, 1992, Mike retired, choosing the life of homemaker and primary caregiver.Mike is survived by his wife and son; brother, Pat Reich (Patricia), niece, Tiffany, and nephews, Jeremy and Ryan. A private service will be held on February 7, 2020, at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery in Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice of your choice.You are invited to sign the Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close