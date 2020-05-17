Michael Andy Trujillo
Michael Trujillo "Mike T," age 29, passed to his eternal life on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Please visit our website for the full obituary and to post special memories of
Michael at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.