Michael John Valdez, our beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend. Michael John Valdez, USMC Corporal, completed earth's journey and entered paradise Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the tender age of thirty-six. Michael was born and raised in the Albuquerque North Valley. He was a 2001 Valley High School graduate. In 2004, Michael enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He served three deployments with the MALS Unit-16 Forerunners ALASAD IRAQ. Michael is survived by his devoted parents Gerald E. and Anita Valdez, his sisters Kristen Valdez (Lorri Romero) and Barbara Forrister (Ray), his nieces Julie and Elena Forrister and Brianna Naranjo, and his four-legged pal, Kilo. Also surviving are numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Michael will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched. A handsome, proud, young man, Michael honored us all by serving OUR Country. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, godfather, one uncle, one aunt, and three cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Building Fund of Saint Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Parish or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish in Michael's honor. Both churches are located in the Albuquerque North Valley. A message to our special relatives and friends- Never forget the very blessed moment when our Lord placed a tiny, beautiful gift in your arms. Always love your children unconditionally. Please, thank and respect our dedicated men and women in uniform who protect our local streets and neighborhoods and those protecting our faith and freedom both in OUR country and abroad. Michael's parents are forever grateful to the New Mexico VA Healthcare System's physicians and staff for NEVER denying our son his health care needs. Family and friends will be notified regarding funeral services and interment as soon as restrictions are lifted.





