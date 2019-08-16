Michael W. Griego (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Romero Funeral Home
609 N Main St
Belen, NM
87002
(505)-864-8501
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Olive Tree Fellowship
2621 Cagua Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Michael W. Griego

1956-2019



Michael W.

Griego, age 63, a life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM, went home to be with Elohim on August 9,

2019. He is resting now after a long illness with

Parkinson's

disease. Michael was a member of Olive Tree Fellowship in Albuquerque. He graduated from Valley High School in 1974 and had a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. Michael was employed with the City of Albuquerque. He served his country as a Naval reservist for 9 years. Michael enjoyed reading, singing, acting and watching local and national sports. He participated with local organizations in Passion Plays and church choirs. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Emily Griego. He was married to Belinda Griego (Garcia) for 30 years. Michael is survived by his wife, Belinda and three children, Wayne, Charity, and Christopher Griego and 3 grandchildren, Elias Griego, Magdalene Clark, Jameis Griego; sister, Katherine and her husband, Russell

Mcrae; brother,

John Griego and his wife Susan;

sister, Jean

Kollander and

Margaret Griego; brother, Gerald

Griego and his

wife Molly and

many nieces and nephews and

many friends. Michael was laid to rest on August 12, 2019 at La Puerta Natural Burial in Belen, NM. A memorial

service is planned for August 21st at Olive Tree Fellowship, 2621 Cagua Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Bridges for Peace, PO Box 410037, Melbourne, FL 32941-0037 or locally to the Roadrunner Food Bank 5840, Office Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. The family of Michael Griego wishes to thank the Ambercare Hospice Care staff and the Manzano Del Sol Long Term Care staff for their compassionate and excellent care. Please sign Michael's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral

Home, 609 N. Main

St. Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
