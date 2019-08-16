Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Griego. View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Memorial service 6:00 PM Olive Tree Fellowship 2621 Cagua Ave. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael W. Griego1956-2019Michael W.Griego, age 63, a life-long resident of Albuquerque, NM, went home to be with Elohim on August 9,2019. He is resting now after a long illness withParkinson'sdisease. Michael was a member of Olive Tree Fellowship in Albuquerque. He graduated from Valley High School in 1974 and had a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. Michael was employed with the City of Albuquerque. He served his country as a Naval reservist for 9 years. Michael enjoyed reading, singing, acting and watching local and national sports. He participated with local organizations in Passion Plays and church choirs. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Emily Griego. He was married to Belinda Griego (Garcia) for 30 years. Michael is survived by his wife, Belinda and three children, Wayne, Charity, and Christopher Griego and 3 grandchildren, Elias Griego, Magdalene Clark, Jameis Griego; sister, Katherine and her husband, RussellMcrae; brother,John Griego and his wife Susan;sister, JeanKollander andMargaret Griego; brother, GeraldGriego and hiswife Molly andmany nieces and nephews andmany friends. Michael was laid to rest on August 12, 2019 at La Puerta Natural Burial in Belen, NM. A memorialservice is planned for August 21st at Olive Tree Fellowship, 2621 Cagua Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Bridges for Peace, PO Box 410037, Melbourne, FL 32941-0037 or locally to the Roadrunner Food Bank 5840, Office Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. The family of Michael Griego wishes to thank the Ambercare Hospice Care staff and the Manzano Del Sol Long Term Care staff for their compassionate and excellent care. Please sign Michael's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero FuneralHome, 609 N. MainSt. Belen, NM Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2019

