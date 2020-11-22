Michael Stephen WilsonMichael Stephen Wilson, Born March 5, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the youngest son of 5 children of the late Murrlle Staker Wilson and Pearl Marie West. He graduated from Granite High School and attended the University of Utah. He married Laura Eve Jorgensen on September 6, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had six children: Michael Todd Wilson (Melissa), Michelle Lee Neil (Brent), Matthew James Wilson, Jonathan Tyler Wilson, Ashley Anne Wilson, Amy Marie Keliiaa (John). He was also the grandfather of eleven beautiful grandchildren which he loved with all his heart: Mekenna (Spencer), Lauren (Jonac), Mitchell, Chloe, Nicholas, Emily, Hayley, Rhett, Jackson, Heather, and Paul. He also had a strong love for his dogs.Mike was a prominent business owner in Albuquerque, New Mexico in the Petroleum Industry for fifty plus years. He was a member of the Optimist Club of Albuquerque and served in the Army National Guard. He was generous to those he met and never closed a door to a person who needed help. His generous heart and wonderful sense of humor touched everyone who knew him, he was always ready to crack a joke and loved making people laugh. He enjoyed vacationing in Yellowstone from the time he was a young boy and loved fly fishing. He also enjoyed multiple trips with his family to Utah, Lake Powell, and Elephant Butte Lake.Memorial Services are planned for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the San Victorio Chapel, 11750 San Victorio Northeast in Albuquerque. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that Memorial Donations in his name be made to the Animal Humane Society of New Mexico, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM, 87108.Please visit our online guestbook for Michael at