Michele Callery







Michele Callery, born July 27, 1955 passed away in



February this year at the age of 63. She lived in New Mexico for over 20 years, sharing her adventures with many of her friends who came to love her as family. Her life was a whirlwind tour of road trips and rock concerts. Most days were filled with love and sunsunshine, having lunch with the girls or checking out the latest art gallery and her evenings spent listening to music and laughing with friends. We will miss your love, your laugh and your stories until we meet you on the other



side. We will never forget you. Happy Birthday!



