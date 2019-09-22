Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Lockhart-Henry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michele Lockhart-Henry passed away on September 08, 2019 at the age of 56. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque. Michele is survived by her husband Edward Henry and her 4 beloved dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Betty Lockhart.



Michele graduated from Valley High School in 1981 and graduated cum laude with a BA degree from UNM in 1988. After being accepted into the Masters Intern Program at UNM's College of Education, Michele received a Master of Arts in 1989. She never lost her love of learning and continued to expand her education until her death.



Since childhood, all Michele wanted to do was become a teacher and in 1988 she fulfilled her dream when she began teaching at Grant Middle School. From 1989-1993 she taught at John Adams Middle school, where she sponsored the Pantherettes Drill and Dance Team. She also worked with the Speech and Drama club. In 1993, Michele began a 25-year career at Rio Grande High School where she taught all grades in subjects including English, Humanities, Shakespeare and Speech. She also taught AP Literature. Michele also served as English Department Co-Chair for six years. In 2007, she was a Semi-Finalist for the Golden Apple Award in Education. Over her 31-year career, Michele touched thousands of students lives.



After arriving at RGHS, Michele coached the Speech and Debate Team for 22 years. She served as Treasurer, Vice President and President of the NM Speech and Debate Association. She was elected Chair of the NM District of the National Speech and Debate Association on four different occasions. Michele coached numerous State Champions in Debate, Interpretation, Forensic and Congressional Debate events, and helped qualify 30 students to the National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament. She coached 2 Semi-Finalists in Congressional Debate at the National Tournament. The award for Outstanding Presiding Officer in Congressional Debate at the NM State Speech and Debate Tournament is named after her. Michele also served as the Section 6 representative on the National Federation of High Schools Speech Advisory Committee for three years, where she helped set speech and debate guidelines for high schools across the country. She was awarded the Degree of Double Diamond from the National Speech and Debate Association. Her impact on the NM speech and debate community will be felt for years to come.



Michele will be missed by her family, friends, colleagues and students. A memorial will be held in the coming months to celebrate Michele's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.



